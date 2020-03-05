Nigeria: Family Escaped Lynching Over Member's Blasphemy Allegation

Members of a family at Sharifai Quarters in Kano metropolis escaped an attempt by irate youths who invaded the area to set their house ablaze over alleged blasphemy song sang by a member of the family.

Chronicle investigation revealed that, Yahaya Sharif Aminu, a member of the family, composed a song in which serious derogatory verses were allegedly said to have been attributed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The song, posted on the social media, went viral causing a serious uproar which resulted to the invasion of the Islamic singer’s house by the youths who attempted to set it ablaze.

The young singer is said to belong to the Tijjaniya sect and is a member of Faidha group who are known for their preference of Shaikh Ibrahim Nyass over Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

It was gathered that, the family’s residence was saved because of women and children.

According to an eye witness, Malam Rabi’u Muhammad, “the family have been evacuated and are presently into hiding.

“We were sitting outside on Sunday, we suddenly saw a group of hundreds of youths coming towards the residence of Yahaya. When they reached there they descended on the house smashing glasses and attempted removing the gate of the house. They were shouting saying they have come to take Yahaya and if he refuses they will burn down the house. If not because of police prompt intervention, they would have set the house ablaze,” he said.

Similarly, another resident of the area, Malam Murabba’i, said, “Yahaya is such a quite individual and it will be hard for one to know his extremism in religion. All I know is that he belongs to the Tijjaniya sect, but he is such a quite person,” he revealed.

Another female neighbour told Chronicle that, they had never experienced such a disturbing scenario like the one they encountered the day the youths threatened to set Yahaya’s residence on fire.

“We were held hostages in our own homes that day. They pulled down our walls, we really experienced a serious trauma. Thank God for the prompt intervention of the security personnel otherwise we would be telling a different story,’ she said.

The recent blasphemy song by Yahaya Sharif Aminu was not first to evoke people’s emotions in the state as in December, 2015, another singer, Abdul Nyas released a similar song expressing disrespect to Almighty Allah as a result of which Kano state government dragged him to court.

Maryam Sayyada and others, who were Nyas accomplice in committing the crime, were first arraigned before an Upper Shari’ah Court at Rijiyar Lemo, by Kano state government after Nyas ran away from the state following an uproar caused by their action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nyas was later arrested in Abuja and returned for prosecution. He was later sentenced to death by hanging by the Upper Shari’ah Court.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Nyas appealed the judgment at a Kano state High Court. After hearing the appeal, the High Court Judges, Justices, Yusuf Muhammad Ubale and Hadiza Sulaiman affirmed the Sharia’h Court’s judgment but he appealed the High Court ruling again at Appeal Court in Kaduna.

Chronicle learnt that the Appeal court has not commenced hearing the appeal filed before it by Nyas challenging the verdicts of two lower courts.

Nyas is currently under the custody of Kurmawa Correctional centre, Kano state.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident, adding that the state police command had commenced investigation into the matter.

However, several calls put to DSP Kiyawa to inquire for the where about of the Islamic singer and other members of his families were unsuccessful, as the police spoke persons did not answer the calls.