Zimbabwe: Bullish Ndiraya Back, Raring to Go

DYNAMOS coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, hopes to implement some of the modern coaching methods he learnt during a 10-day attachment stint with Belgian top-flight side KV Mechelen.

The gaffer returned home from the European country on Monday night.

He was in Belgium as part of a technical co-operation deal structured by the club's Belgian partners, through consultant Gino Laureyssen, who has long standing links with Zimbabwean football.

And the Glamour Boys gaffer, whose team has been one of the busiest on the domestic transfer market during this pre-season, says the experience was eye-opener.

He believes what he learnt in Belgium could come in handy ahead of what promises to be an exciting domestic Premiership season.

Ndiraya was attached to KV Mechelen's entire first-team technical department, headed by manager Wouter Vrancken, and also spent some time at Genk and Anderlecht.

"I had a great time in Belgium. The level of football there is unbelievably high, no wonder why the country is ranked number one on the FIFA Coca Cola rankings," Ndiraya said.

"The club l was attached to, KV Mechelen, is one of the best-supported teams in that country."

He was particularly inspired by how KV Mechelen conduct their business and wishes Zimbabwean teams, especially his club, could do the same.

"The club built a 16 000-seater stadium of their own about two years ago and their community plays a very big role in the development of the team.

"They have a very strong structure with sound developmental systems.

"Some of the key players at the team came from their academy. At the moment, they have already promoted two teenagers from the youth team.

"The philosophy is unmistakable; I think they developed that team over some time."

The DeMbare coach said Belgium went on a deliberate development drive and the country was now reaping huge benefits.

"In fact, the country, as a whole, went on a development drive to upgrade the standard of their football over the past decade and the results are tremendous," he said.

"They have an array of good players and excellent coaches.

"It was quite an opportunity for me as a coach, I got to learn several aspects of the modern game."

Ndiraya said he will try to implement everything he picked up in Belgium as he prepares his DeMbare for the 2020 top-flight campaign.

"The game is evolving, the training and coaching methods, in terms of motor quality skills, techniques and tactics in Belgium, are high up there.

"I also visited Anderlecht and the backroom staff at that side is incredible.

"I had a one-on-one with Anderlecht player/coach, Vincent Kompany, and learnt a lot from him.

"I also visited Genk, who have a technique coach in their coaching department. He focuses on improving the players' technical issues, you know.

"Generally, I got to learn from three different systems. So, it was a huge and unique experience.

"I really hope the visit will benefit my club this coming term."

Ndiraya follows in the footsteps of Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas, who has been a beneficiary of such arrangements in the past.

Antipas' attachments in Europe were facilitated by his son, Quincy, who was playing top-flight football in Denmark.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dynamos have invested a lot into their pre-season training, which started last month.

They have gone out of their way to overhaul their squad as they try to win the league for the first time in six years.

With Ndiraya, who missed the team's friendly tie against Herentals last weekend now back, the Glamour Boys are expected to host the Belgian coaching pair of Valerie Billian and goalkeeper specialist coach, Beelen Dirk Lode, for the second year running.

The Belgian coaches helped former Dynamos coach, Lloyd Chigowe, early last year and briefly worked with Ndiraya.

Meanwhile, Dynamos will play Black Rhinos in their third friendly tie at Trojan this Saturday.

They have since faced Northern Region Division One side, Simba Bhora in Shamva and fellow Premiership side Herentals at Morris Depot.