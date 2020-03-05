South Africa: Justice Minister Calls for a Victim-Centric Parole System

4 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shani Reddy and Sandisiwe Shoba

With a string of recent violent crimes in the Western Cape allegedly having been committed by offenders released on parole, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola called an urgent meeting to address the efficacy of the parole board, which in some cases doesn't inform or consult victims or their families before offenders are released.

Victims of heinous crimes are not always informed when offenders are considered for parole, according to Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola.

High-ranking officials, including Lamola, and his deputy, Nkosi Patekile Holomisa, met on Monday and Tuesday to discuss issues within the parole system.

The meeting followed a string of murder and rape cases of young children in the Western Cape allegedly committed by offenders released on parole.

In recent cases, the man accused of the murder of Tazne van Wyk, Moyhdian Pangarker, was an absconded parolee, and Reagan Gertse's alleged killer, who is yet to be named, was out on parole after being convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for the rape of a five-year-old boy.

"If a case of Tazne or Reagan does not give us a perspective about reforming the parole system, nothing else will," said Lamola....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

