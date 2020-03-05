Liberia: Nyenabo Chairs GAAB in Brussels

The Head of the Liberian Delegation to the Permanent Mission of the African Union headed by Dr. Isaac W. Nyenabo II was on Wednesday March 4, appointed as Chairman for the period of three (3) months on a rotational basis of the African Group of Ambassadors commonly called the African Group of Ambassadors Brussels (GAAB).

The three months tenure of Amb. Nyenabo commences from March 4 through June 4, 2020, with Algeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Lesotho, Libya, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, Togo, Uganda serving as Vice-Chairpersons of the Bureau of African Ambassadors.

According to a dispatch from Brussels, Amb. Nyenabo replaces his Kenyan Counterpart, H.E Joshua MUGODO (Outgoing Chairperson) whose tour of duty as Chair of the group came to end during the last term.

The incoming Chairman will consider the outcomes of 33rd Summit of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 6-10 February 2020; issues concerning the next AU-EU Ministerial meeting in Kigali (10th College-to-College) report, State of play on the ACP-EU Post-2020 Cotonou negotiations (African Regional Protocol), Preparation for the upcoming celebration of Africa Day 2020 and The European Development Days.

In his remark, Ambassador Nyenabo expressed warm appreciation and gratitude to the 55 member states of the African Union in Brussels for the opportunity given him to serve as Chair of the Group.He, however, assured his Colleagues President George Manneh Weah, President of Liberia commitment to Multilateralism, Regional Integration, effective solidarity, and promotion of Peace.

For his part, the outgoing Chairman, Amb. Joshua MUGODO congratulated Amb. Nyenabo on his ascendency and presented the activity report of GAAB for the period.The African Group of Ambassadors comprises of all diplomatic Missions of all AU Member State accredited to Brussels.