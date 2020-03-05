Liberia Hails Ghana 63rd Independence Anniversary

5 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana on the occasion commemorating the 63rd Independence Anniversary of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah, on behalf of Liberia, and in his own name, conveyed warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Nana Akufo-Addo, and through him, to the Government and people of Ghana, as they celebrate this historic milestone.

The Liberian President further expressed confidence that as the people of Ghana commemorate this historic event, the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and Ghana will be further strengthened in the spirit of African Solidarity.

President Weah also assured his Ghanaian counterpart of the two states' continuous collaboration in furtherance of the principles of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), the African Union and the United Nations, for the promotion of regional and global peace and security.

The Liberian President then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Nana Akufo-Addo with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.