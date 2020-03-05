Liberia Hails Ghana 63rd Independence Anniversary

President George Manneh Weah has congratulated the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana on the occasion commemorating the 63rd Independence Anniversary of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Weah, on behalf of Liberia, and in his own name, conveyed warmest congratulations and best wishes to President Nana Akufo-Addo, and through him, to the Government and people of Ghana, as they celebrate this historic milestone.

The Liberian President further expressed confidence that as the people of Ghana commemorate this historic event, the cordial ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between Liberia and Ghana will be further strengthened in the spirit of African Solidarity.

President Weah also assured his Ghanaian counterpart of the two states' continuous collaboration in furtherance of the principles of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS), the African Union and the United Nations, for the promotion of regional and global peace and security.

The Liberian President then prayed that the Almighty God will continue to endow President Nana Akufo-Addo with abundant wisdom and strength as he leads his compatriots to greater prosperity.