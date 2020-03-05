Nigeria: Damboa Attack - Zulum Hails Military for Decisive Blow On Boko Haram

5 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has applauded the Nigerian military's ground and air components for what he described as "decisive blow against Boko Haram" in the early hours of Wednesday, even when the insurgents ambushed from different directions in attempt to overrun Damboa town in southern part of the state.

Zulum said in a statement, he personally signed on Thursday, ‎that he was particularly impressed that a combined team of soldiers of the army fighting on the ground and air, using fighter jets with the complementary efforts of the civilian JTF and vigilantes, not only killed scores of insurgents to prevent them from gaining grounds but went the gallant step of taking the war to the insurgents even after they had fled.

"‎I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa town.

"At about 6am yesterday, squads of the insurgents cleverly attacked Damboa from different directions, believing their ambush was going to succeed in overrunning the town. Unfortunately for the insurgents, they met a far more determined and battle-ready military.

"Soldiers of the army fought from the ground, the Air force quickly deployed fighter jets while volunteers in the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes complimented them.

"At first stage, destroyed 13 fighting vehicles after killing scores of insurgents, who drove on them. What I find even more impressive, was that after the insurgents retreated due to defeat, the military did not stay back, they remobilized and took the war to the fleeing insurgents and in the process, killed more insurgents and destroyed six more fighting vehicles, bringing to 19, the number of vehicles destroyed. The insurgents were deprived of and we know what one vehicle used for fighting means to the Boko Haram, talk more of 19.

"I salute our ground and air forces. I salute our volunteers who supported the military. I salute two volunteers, one each of the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes who paid the supreme price in trying to defend Borno and Nigeria. I commiserate with families of two women who died from stray bullets and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

"I assure the people of Borno State that so much is being put in place in combined and very resolute effort, to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency. By the power of God, the insurgency will eventually end and we shall regain our enduring peace and prosperity" Zulum said in the statement.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.