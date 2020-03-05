Nigeria: Akeredolu Signs Amotekun Bill Into Law

5 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — Ondo State wednesday emerged as the first state in the South-west to sign the Amotekun Bill into law as the Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, signed the Ondo State Security Network and Amotekun Corps Bill into law with a clarification that the corps has nothing to do with politics.

The Houses of Assembly of the six states in the region had all passed the security outfit bill into law and are awaiting assent by the governors.

While signing the document at the Executive Council Chambers, Akeredolu warned against any political colouration of the outfit even as he reiterated that the Amotekun Corps shall be complimentary and not independent of the operations and efforts of Nigeria's security agencies.

He said: "We wish to reiterate that the Amotekun Corps is a child of necessity and was purely borne out of the need to explore other means of securing our forests and protecting all those who do legitimate business within the South-west region.

"For the umpteenth time, the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complimentary effort by the governors of the South-west to engender unity, peace and security.

"Most importantly, the corps shall not be allowed for political purposes; it has no business at political rallies just as the police must continue to discharge its obligations and responsibilities to the people."

He thanked the House of Assembly for the promptness in the handling of the bill, saying their speed and thoroughness underscored the importance attached to the bill.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.