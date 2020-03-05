Gambia/Gabon: Bakery Jatta to Miss Gambia, Gabon AFCON Qualifiers Clash

4 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Hamburg SV prolific striker Bakery Jatta will miss Gambia's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away to Gabon on March 26 in Franceville.

Jatta was not included in Coach Tom Saintfiet provisional thirty-five man squad for the continent's biggest football fiesta qualifiers against the Panthers.

He was invited for the Scorpions clashes with Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019; but he did not turn up for the ties against the Palanta Nedgores and Leopards.

Gambia is currently topping group D of the qualifiers with 4 points after two group matches following their 3-1 away victory over Angola in Luanda and 2-2 draw at home to Democratic Republic of Congo in November 2019.

