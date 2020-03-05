Liberia: Cece United Football Academy Partners With Orange Liberia

5 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Anthony Kokoi

Orange Liberia has become a GSM partner of one of Liberia's outstanding football academies, Cece United Football Academy.

Cece United Football Academy is a mini-grassroots football academy, established in August 2012 by some passionate Liberians, and is free of charge to all kids as it seeks to educate young and talented Liberians about the beautiful game of football.

The Academy currently has a senior team (3rd Division) and other teams for children athletes, including Under 17, 15 (Boys & Girls), & 13 (Boys and Girls).

According to a release from Cece United, Orange Liberia will provide in-kind, support to the academy's various teams thru the provision of balls, t-shirts, jerseys, caps, wristbands, data bundles, among others.

"The GSM Company will also promote Cece United's brand via its social media handlers, and local radio network as well as support Cece United youth tournaments and events such as community services, academic activities, among others, in kind," the release states.

The release also added that Cece United will brand Orange Liberia at its training ground and at all events; include Orange Liberia's logo on its backdrop, website and letterhead; mention Orange Liberia in all of its social media and public relations items (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, press conferences, press releases, event flyers, etc.).

The academy has also vowed to provide brand exposure to Orange Liberia thru live media coverage of games/events via Facebook Live, YouTube and digital TV; allow the usage of kids/players in Orange Liberia's advert or promo productions (billboard, products, TV ad), among others.

"We are happy to announce our partnership with Cece United Football Academy. The Academy has the Senior Team (3rd Division), U17, U15 (Boys & Girls), & U13 (Boys and Girls).

"There are a lot of plans to host youth tournaments, events such as community services, academic activities and we pledge, our support remain the biggest partner of sports in Liberia," Orange posted on its Facebook page.

Both Cece United and Orange Liberia will work towards boosting their brands and look forward to cementing a strong partnership as well as recognizing the desire to provide the best opportunities for the kids/players of Cece United in terms of their development and promotion.

Orange Liberia is Liberia's leading mobile operator in terms of customers and services.

Founded in 2004, the mobile operator has been a driving force in democratizing access to telecommunication services across the country, despite difficult market conditions.

