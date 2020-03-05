Liberia: FLAC President to Attend Diaspora Liberians Conference

The president of the Federation of Liberian Associations in Canada, Inc (FLAC), Prof. Nancy Reeves, has been invited to attend this year's 2020 All Liberian Diaspora Conference (ALDC) as a delegate in Maryland, USA.

The theme of this year's conference is "The Roadmap to Diaspora Community Empowerment-Promoting Good Governance and Participatory Engagements in the Diaspora and Homeland."

"We have the strongest conviction that your presence and participation at this gathering will benefit Liberians in the Diaspora as well as Liberia as a whole, allowing us the opportunity to share experiences and acquire knowledge in best practices needed to improve our various communities," the letter of invitation to Prof. Reeves reads.

The conference, which is expected to begin on March 14, 2020, aims to bring organizations and individuals that are critical resources for progressive movement-building in Liberia and its diaspora.

Mr. Garcon D. Morweh, ALDC 2020 Conference Chair, will address the participants on the theme, nation-building through civic education for social, economic engagements, and to create networks across issues and/or communities. The discussion will also cover the promotion of home-grown leadership among groups that have been disadvantaged, and contribute to a shared understanding of the problems of inequality and injustice. The conference will provide a public space for the dialogue needed to identify common principles for genuinely rebuilding our diaspora communities and contribute to the country's fragile nation, the ALDC program indicated.

According to the program highlights, the Liberian Diaspora Development and Trust Fund, a proposed US$50 million economic empowerment fund, will be officially launched to spur growth and development by creating easy access to grants and loans to empower entrepreneurship in the diaspora and homeland.

The program organizers call on Liberians at home and abroad to participate in rethinking healthcare, education, justice, peace, reconciliation, infrastructure, governance, laws, security, economics, social and cultural developments in the private and public spheres.