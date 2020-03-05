Liberia: Lonestar MTN, Orange-Liberia Under Probe for Very Poor Services in Rural Liberia

Members of the House of Representative have mandated its committee on Post and Telecommunication to investigate Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange following complaints of poor telecommunication services provision in rural Liberia.

The House's decision which occurred on Tuesday, March 3 - during its 15th day sitting was prompted from communication from River Gee County District # 1 Representative Alexander Poure, which was hugely braced by Sinoe County District #3 Representative Matthew Zarzar.

In his arguments, Rep. Poure said they are experiencing unlimited dropped calls, aborted short message service (SMS), opaque charges, poor audio quality and depraved internet connectivity.

He wrote: "I write desiring this noble body to invite before her, the management of the two prime communication companies in Liberia, Orange-Liberia and Lonestar Cell MTN and the Executive Director of the Liberia Telecommunication Authority, to provide information on the poor network services deprivation experienced by the people of River Gee County."

The House's Post and Telecommunication Committee which is chaired by Maryland County District #3 Representative, Rev. Dr. Isaac Roland, is expected within two weeks to report to the House's Plenary -- the highest decision making body of the Lower House of it finding.

Rep. Roland's Committee will also investigate the economic and social implications of the poor services. Besides, the two GSM providers, the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) is also expected to appear in the Committee's room.

Adding to his colleague, Rep. Zarzar said in Sinoe County, the situation is the unavailability of service in some locations and futile attempts to make calls.

It seems because of the poor and unavailable services from GSM providers, a Ghanaian company - K-Net and the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) are installing a satellite tower in Parluken, Forpoh District in Electoral District #2, Grand Kru County, for over 7,000 inhabitants to enjoy communication.

K-Net is an internet service and wide area network provider and was contacted by the LTA, through a request from Rep. J. Fonati Koffa of Electoral District #2, Grand Kru County. There are reports that the completion of the installation in Parluken will lift the band of inaccessible communication services in another part of Grand Kru County and make communication easy.