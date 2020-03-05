Gambia: GTHI Ready to Train More Students On Hospitality

4 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yunus S Saliu

As service of tourism and hospitality graduates is becoming indispensable taking into consideration the continuous demand across the country, the Director General of Tourism and Hospitality Institute (GTHI) has reassured its institution readiness to train more qualified students for the job market.

Speaking on the importance and need of qualified hospitality staff across the country, Dawda Niang said GTHI has started hospitality programs in two regions apart from the main campus in Greater Banjul as part of its plans.

Mr Niang made the disclosure during the recently concluded phase one of the tourism facilities tour across the country led by the Minister of Tourism and Culture, Hamat NK Bah.

With more demand from the population in the visited regions, he opined that GTHI might not be able to have annexes everywhere. "We still cannot have a training annex in all the regions but where there is a need we would try to be there," he assured.

According to him, hospitality training requires some financing, and urged the government to invest more on hospitality training so that GTHI can cover all these regions.

"In URR, WCR, it is obvious that there is a need for training centers there, so we will work with our Ministry to see how best we can start as soon as possible," he assured.

