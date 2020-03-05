Liberia: Segal Takes Step to Prevent Coronavirus

-Praises govt. for robust response

As the Coronavirus disease continues to claim lives worldwide, the management of one of Liberia's largest private security firm, Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) says it has taken measures to protect its employees and staff from the epidemic.

Though Liberia does not have a case of Coronavirus, SEGAL says it has introduced regular hand washing and other health related practices that will help reduce the rate of infection.

Speaking to this paper at his office in Sinkor, Wednesday, 4 March SEGAL Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Momo T. Cyrus, disclosed the company has placed employees on the alert as a means of creating awareness for the disease ahead in case of any outbreak.

He notes that as a country with weak health system, it is necessary for employees of his institution to adhere to safety rules and guidelines set by the Government of Liberia (GOL).

The SEGAL boss lauds the government of President George Manneh Weah for the robust response by deploying health workers to all ports of entry in Liberia to check people entering the country.

Mr. Cyrus who has just returned to the country following a business trip abroad, says he witnessed travelers in a West African Country being requested to stand in a strict line to wash hands, take their temperature and at the same time displaying their passports to health authorities for verification.

He indicates further that such strong measures by the Government of Liberia are a positive gesture in preventing the epidemic from entering the country.

He promises to stand by the government by ensuring strict adherence to all measures instituted to prevent the virus from entering the country.