Somalia Troops to Get Military Training Support From Pakistan

5 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Commander of Somali Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh held a meeting with Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan in Islamabad oWednesday and discussed ways and means to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

The Commander Somali Air Force lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavors made by the PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years. Highlighting the cordial relations between Pakistan and Somali, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.

