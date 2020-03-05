Zimbabwe: Mawiwi Still Haunted By 2013 Ghost

FORMER Harare City coach, Bigboy Mawiwi, is still haunted by the 2013 ghost which saw his team failing to win the league title on the final day of the season.

Mawiwi's Harare City were on the cusp of becoming only the second team in the country, after Black Rhinos back in 1984, to win the league title in their maiden season in the top-flight. The Sunshine City Boys had spent the better part of the season topping the standings and they needed to beat CAPS United, on the final day of the season, to be champions.

But, as fate would have it, a fired-up Green Machine forced a 2-2 draw to deny the city fathers an all-night party they had arranged while Dynamos sneaked in to be champions.

"Yes, I do think about that moment when I almost guided Harare City to the league title in 2013," Mawiwi said.

"But, I have no regrets about eventually failing to do so. Reaching that point was a good achievement and I do really appreciate it up to now. "It was a test and I believe we passed that test. Remember, we were only coming from the lower division.

"I wouldn't have asked for more from the players. Of course, we were only one goal away from winning the league but it didn't happen.

"That was it."

He saluted the ZIFA Northern Region Division One League executive for rewarding his work in the league.

"Honestly, I didn't even dream that one day I would be rewarded but, well, the executive saw it fit to honour the work.