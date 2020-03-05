Tanzania: Investors Explore Investment Opportunities in DRC

4 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

A STRONG trade-cum-investment TPSF-led delegation is set to leave on Friday for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to explore trade and investment opportunities in a three-day tour which ends on March 8, 2020, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation Chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula, announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

She did not give the number of delegates because, she said, a final list had not been finalized, but said the response had been impressive.

"Tanzania is producing quality goods that have a ready market in DRC. But Tanzania has also many economic opportunities.

We want these things to be known to our colleagues in the DRC. Tanzania currently chairs the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), Business Council, meaning we have the duty to encourage and promote business among ourselves.

This is the background behind this tour," she explained.

Ms Ngalula thanked Tanzanian Embassy in Kinshasa for identifying areas of focus.

She praised government workers for timely cooperation and blessing the tour, explaining that the transportation infrastructure was excellent, hence the importance of taking advantage of this fact to promote trade between Tanzania and her neighbours.

"TPSF recognises the immense focused efforts of the government in building this enabling infrastructure and we thank the government for this great job," she said.

The Chairman of Tanzania Food Processors Association, Ms Suzy S. Laizer said processors would use the visit to enlarge the geographical market area for their products.

"We have been in the processing field for a long time. So we are taking with us products we believe will impress Congolese customers so that we can cement trade that will benefits our two countries," she said.

The TPSF Executive Director, Mr Godfrey Simbeye, called on prospective delegates to quickly finalise preparations for the trip and calling of delegates to make the most of the Congolese trip.

"DRC imports products from many countries that are produced in Tanzania. They will be happy to buy products from us because it is advantageous to them," he explained.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.