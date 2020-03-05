Tanzania: Investors Explore Investment Opportunities in DRC

A STRONG trade-cum-investment TPSF-led delegation is set to leave on Friday for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), to explore trade and investment opportunities in a three-day tour which ends on March 8, 2020, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation Chairperson, Ms Angelina Ngalula, announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

She did not give the number of delegates because, she said, a final list had not been finalized, but said the response had been impressive.

"Tanzania is producing quality goods that have a ready market in DRC. But Tanzania has also many economic opportunities.

We want these things to be known to our colleagues in the DRC. Tanzania currently chairs the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), Business Council, meaning we have the duty to encourage and promote business among ourselves.

This is the background behind this tour," she explained.

Ms Ngalula thanked Tanzanian Embassy in Kinshasa for identifying areas of focus.

She praised government workers for timely cooperation and blessing the tour, explaining that the transportation infrastructure was excellent, hence the importance of taking advantage of this fact to promote trade between Tanzania and her neighbours.

"TPSF recognises the immense focused efforts of the government in building this enabling infrastructure and we thank the government for this great job," she said.

The Chairman of Tanzania Food Processors Association, Ms Suzy S. Laizer said processors would use the visit to enlarge the geographical market area for their products.

"We have been in the processing field for a long time. So we are taking with us products we believe will impress Congolese customers so that we can cement trade that will benefits our two countries," she said.

The TPSF Executive Director, Mr Godfrey Simbeye, called on prospective delegates to quickly finalise preparations for the trip and calling of delegates to make the most of the Congolese trip.

"DRC imports products from many countries that are produced in Tanzania. They will be happy to buy products from us because it is advantageous to them," he explained.