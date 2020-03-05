Nigeria: APC Crisis - Oshiomhole Appeals Suspension

5 March 2020
By Samson Adenekan

The embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has appealed the Abuja High Court's decision to suspend and deny him access to party's national secretariat of the party.

Mr Oshiomhole was suspended on Wednesday following an application filed by Oluwale Afolabi in January before Justice Danlami Senchi.

Mr Afolabi's interlocutory injunction application challenged Mr Oshiomhole's continued right to parade himself as the party's national chairman after his initial suspension by his primary ward in Edo State.

The embattled chairman's suspension came amidst a power tussle between him and his successor, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. The tussle has created factions within the ruling party in the state and continues to threaten the party's unity at the national level.

Some party leaders have also criticised Mr Oshiomhole's leadership style, blaming it for the APC's defeat in some states during the last general elections.

In the appeal documents seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Oshiomhole challenged the court ruling that suspended him.

The defendants in the case include Mustapha Salihu, the deputy chairman of the party (North-East).

Mr Mustapha, on Wednesday, hailed the High Court's decision to suspend the party's chairman. He accused Mr Oshiomhole of imposing his will on members of the party's national working committee.

Another defendant is the Edo State chapter chairman of the party, Anselm Ojezua, a loyalist of Mr Obaseki.

Others are Sani Gomna, Oshawo Steven, Fani Wabulari, Princewill Ejogbarado, the Inspector General of Police, and the State Security Service.

It is not clear when the appeal will be heard.

For now, activities at the party's secretariat in Abuja remain normal.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

