Zimbabwe: Winky D Drops Video for Ijipita Hit

RESOURCE: Winky D - Ijipita
5 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Winky D has released a video for his hit song, "Ijipita", his first visual production from his latest album "Njema".

Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko, launched his album on the eve of the new year.

The drop of the video was perfectly timed as it came just after the popular dancehall chanter won a NAMA awards, beating fellow nominees Prophet T Freddy, Mambo Dhuterere, Bonnie Deuschle and Minister Micheal Mahendere for the People's Choice Award.

The "Ijipita" video has a biblical context as Winky D plays the part of Moses while trying to free the Israelite tribe from Egypt leading them into Canaan and walks with them in the desert.

An element of tradition is also fused in as he appears in the video to be sacrificing a goat while sprinkling snuff on it.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Oskid, while the instrumental was done by Jusa Demantor.

Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda said, "there was a story that ran saying that lack of visuals has spoilt 'Njema', so this is us giving people visuals".

"I will keep my cards to my chest, I'm not going to disclose whether or into we have any more videos or when we will release any new projects," he said.

By Wednesday, the video already had 91 000 views on Youtube, over 9 400 likes and 107 dislikes.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

More on This
What is Winky D Trying to Say with His New Album?
Zimdancehall Musician Winky D Goes Into Hiding
New Music Proves Winky D, Jah Prayzah Rivaly Far from Over!
Winners a No-Show at Zimbabwe Music Awards
Mnangagwa Moves to Tighten Grip On Power in Zimbabwe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.