Zimbabwe: Winky D Drops Video for Ijipita Hit

Winky D has released a video for his hit song, "Ijipita", his first visual production from his latest album "Njema".

Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko, launched his album on the eve of the new year.

The drop of the video was perfectly timed as it came just after the popular dancehall chanter won a NAMA awards, beating fellow nominees Prophet T Freddy, Mambo Dhuterere, Bonnie Deuschle and Minister Micheal Mahendere for the People's Choice Award.

The "Ijipita" video has a biblical context as Winky D plays the part of Moses while trying to free the Israelite tribe from Egypt leading them into Canaan and walks with them in the desert.

An element of tradition is also fused in as he appears in the video to be sacrificing a goat while sprinkling snuff on it.

The song was recorded, mixed and mastered by Oskid, while the instrumental was done by Jusa Demantor.

Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda said, "there was a story that ran saying that lack of visuals has spoilt 'Njema', so this is us giving people visuals".

"I will keep my cards to my chest, I'm not going to disclose whether or into we have any more videos or when we will release any new projects," he said.

By Wednesday, the video already had 91 000 views on Youtube, over 9 400 likes and 107 dislikes.