Zimbabwe: Comic Pastor Defends Guyo

5 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Comic Pastor has sprung to the defence of actress and colleague Lorraine Guyo who came under social media attack for failing to honour debts incurred when she threw her birthday Sunday.

PowerFM's Dj Chamvary ignited the attacks on the Harare socialite when she posted on her Instagram Lorraine owed her an unspecified amount of money for being director of ceremony during the bash, held at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Popular comedienne Mai Titi stoked fires around Guyo when she posted her own video scolding the beauty for failing to pay debts.

But Comic Pastor, who has worked with Guyo before, ran to her defence.

