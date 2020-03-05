Zimbabwe: Lorraine Under Fire Over Birthday Bash Debts

5 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Socialite Lorraine Guyo, known for her short skits, has plunged herself in debt after throwing a birthday bash which became a flop, leaving her owing a number of people.

Lorraine, famously known for her "Ndinyengeiwo" video, had hired the Rainbow Towers Hotel as venue to celebrate her birthday with fans who were supposed to pay US$3 ordinary and US$10 for VIP admittance fee to celebrate her birthday with her.

Despite a huge number of followers on social media due to her videos which attract viewers , she overestimated her popularity as not many were willing to go pay their money for the birthday event which took place this past Sunday.

The poor attendance let her swimming in debt and her failure to pay for some the services such as the MC and entertainers she had hired to perform at the event.

Radio personality Dj Chamvary was one of the people that Lorraine failed to pay as she had hired her for the event.

Chamvary took to social media to blast the actress; "Ndakuzo zvitaura pano manje!!! Honour your promise to pay!!! In full!!!".

Social media personality Mai Titi was also sucked into the mess.

She also posted a video on Facebook saying she was not Lorraine's mother and people should stop nagging her over the socialite's debt issues.

Mai Titi went on to mock Lorraine by saying in a video "Ungatembe kubhadhara vanhu nemari yegate entrance, gate entrance yakambo bhadhara vanhu?".

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.