Nigeria: Buhari Taps Bashir Jamoh As New Nimasa DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Executive Director of A and Administration at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh as the new Director General of the agency.

Jamoh takes over from Dr. Dakuku Peterside whose tenure will expire on March 10, 2020.

Peterside was appointed in 2016.

The incoming NIMASA boss, who has a PhD from the University of Port Harcourt, specialising in logistics and transport management, is also the current President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).

He holds membership and fellowship attainments in several prestigious national and international professional bodies

The 56-year-old maritime expert joined NIMASA in 2003 as Assistant Chief Commercial Officer in charge of Eastern and Central Zones.

Jamoh, who hails from Kaduna State, also holds a Master's degree in Management from Korea Maritime and Ocean University.

He also attended Bayero University, Kano 1993; Institute of Administration, 1986 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; and Kaduna Teacher's College, Kaduna 1983, where he obtained Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Diploma in Accounting, and GII Teacher's Certificate, respectively

This seasoned administrator and maritime expert, has also attended several leadership and management courses at the Harvard University US, Oxford University UK; Cambridge University UK; International Training Centre of ILO Turin Italy; and Institute of Public Private Partnership Washington DC.

Others include: International Law Institute, USA; and Institute for Leadership and Development for the Public Good, USA; Royal Institute of Public Administration UK; and World Maritime University, Sweden, amongst others.

He is also the author of the book, Harnessing Nigeria's Maritime Assets - Past, Present and Future

The consummate administrator and trainer, who has 32 years of professional and technocratic experience in the transportation and maritime sectors of the Nigerian economy, has organised and facilitated leadership training and manpower development programmes in several countries including UK, USA., UAE, South Africa, Brazil, Malaysia and Sweden, among others.