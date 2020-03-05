Liberia Ready for Peer Review

press release

Monrovia — Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah, Jr, and APRM Focal Point, received a technical support mission on the APRM Liberia Process led by the APRM Continental Secretariat CEO, Prof. Eddy Maloka. The technical briefing which was requested by the Government of the Republic of Liberia, was aimed at discussing the roadmap to the Peer Review of the Liberia Country Review Report by African Heads of State and Government.

The Republic of Liberia undertook its first generation review in April 2017 and subsequent to the production of the report and following the election of H.E. President George MannehWeah, the report was revalidated upon the request of the government, to ensure that the findings and recommendations are aligned with the Pro-Poor Agenda for Transformation.

During the briefing, Hon Tweah, reaffirmed the decision of the Government of Liberia to undergo the Peer Review and highlighted several areas that the Government has undertaken to address some of the recommendations contained within Liberia's Country Review Report.

Liberia remains a highly active member of the African Peer Review Mechanism and valuable source of best practices in a number of areas to the continent at large. The APRM is Africa's Self-Assessment for Good Governance The APRM has 40 member states out of Africa's 55 countries.

Prof Eddy Maloka was accompanied by Dr. McBride Nkhalamba, the Lead Coordinator for Liberia, Ms TsakaneMahlaule and Ms Nonkululeko Masoek who also met with the members of the National Secretariat.