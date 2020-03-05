Liberia: Wilmot Paye Removed As Chairman of Unity Party

5 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Mr. Wilmot Paye has been removed as chairman of the Unity Party, the party has disclosed.

"The removal of Mr. Wilmot Paye as National Chairman came as a result of recommendations made by the Special Investigative Committee established by the NEC to investigate actions and decisions taken by Mr. Paye that contravened the party's constitution and brought to question the reputation of the party both locally and internationally," the party stated in a press release.

The National Executive Committee of the party has mandated Vice Chairman Isaac Mannah to continue to act as Chairman and in consultation with the leadership lead the party to extraordinary convention within a period of two months. The Acting National Chairman was also mandated to lead the party, in conjunction with the Standard Bearer, in the talks to conclude the Collaborating Document of the Collaborating Political Parties pending the approval of the Executive Committee.

