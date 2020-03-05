Liberia: Lincsa Launches Civilian Arms Registration Exercise for Hunters in Gbarpolu

press release

Bopolu — The vision of the Small Arms Commission of Liberia to register hunting guns is seemed to be gaining momentum since the exercise was officially launched in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County.

Scores of dignitaries from the National Security Sector, ECOWAS, UNDP, Civil Society Organizations, Traditional and Religious Leaders, Hunters Union of Liberia, the Standing Committees on Défense and Security from both Houses, and the Gbarpolu Legislative Caucus Converged in Bopolu City, the political seat of Gbarpolu County to grace the launch of the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise for Hunters.

Speaking to hundreds of people at the Bopolu City Hall, the Superintendent of Gbarpolu County, Hon. J. Keeyeh Saah expressed deep gratitude over the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise for hunters and described the exercise as a brilliant opportunity for hunters to legally own their single barrel guns. Superintendent Saah who gave the welcome remarks and special statement said, the registration of hunting guns is a noble and farsighted inventiveness intended to boost the efforts of our peace process and to properly manage the hunting industry in the country.

The Gbarpolu Superintendent noted that the only way to get the exercise achievable is to embrace the theory of collaboration, where all parties will meaningfully play their role. Hon. Saah informed heads of the Small Arms Commission that getting a vehicle to support the exercise should be considered a priority. The Superintendent promised the Commission of his tireless and unflinching support toward the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise and called on his kinsmen, particularly hunters to welcome and give the process a priority.

The Superintendent special remark was followed by a statement from Madam Ruth K. Varney of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director, Hon. C. Mike Doryen. Madam Varney in her statement labelled the Commission's vision as a lustrous exercise for hunters across the country. The FDA Representative told the audience that hunters should not miss this golden opportunity to have their guns registered so as to inform the Commission of the number of hunting guns in a county.

However, in her statement, Madam Varney cautioned all hunters in the country to abide by the Wildlife Law of Liberia which call for the protection of certain species of animal. She pointed out that the Commission must step out vigorous educational campaign for hunters in the country considering the FDA as a key partner. Concluding her statement, Madam Varney called on all Liberians to help sustain the wildlife environment for the next generation.

The County Attorney of Gbarpolu, Gabriel G. Wleh said, his office will consistently work with the Small Arms Commission to bring to fruition the idea of the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise for hunters. Atty Wleh said, people must know the purpose and objectives of the exercise, which according to him is to basically regulate and control the flow of arms from one point to the other. Making strong his points the County Attorney welcomed the concept of the civilian arms registration for hunters and called on all hunters in the territorial limits of Gbarpolu County to comply with the Commission to register their hunting guns as there will be no mercy for violators. The County Legal Expert of Gbarpolu County warned hunters to guide against threating people because they owned guns, stressing that the purpose is to give you conditional rights in order to make a living.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Défense, Madam Edwina T. N. Carr registered the Minister unwavering commitment to combat the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in Liberia and to form partnership with the Small Arms Commission to support the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise for Hunters. Madam Carr, who is Director for Operations at the Ministry of Defence quoted her Boss as saying, the Ministry of Defence holds the philosophy of a peaceful society where people can live in harmony, and will not support a violence-ridden environment where people are lawless. Representatives of the Inspector General of Police, Liberia Immigration Service and the Minister of States for Presidential Affairs described the exercise as a unique enterprise to support hunters. The government is in readiness to give full backing to the exercise, they concluded.

In his response, the Chairman of the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms LiNCSA, Atty. T. Maxwell Grigsby II, first registered his appreciation to the Government of Liberia, particularly the office of the President for its support towards the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise for hunters. Chairman Grigsby categorically stated that the government has welcomed the exercise and has provided funding towards it. The Small Arms Boss said the decision to register single barrel hunting guns is in full compliance of the law, particularly the Firearm Ammunition and Control Act (FACA). Chairman Grigsby encouraged hunters to take advantage of the exercise to register their hunting guns to have legal rights to operate in the country. People who wanting to own hunting guns according to Chairman Grigsby must fulfil certain basic requirements, first the background check will consider mental uprightness, second possessor should have no criminal record and the person should be free from domestic violence in the society. Atty Grigsby informed the audience that the Civilian Arms Registration Exercise has stages where hunters must first pay for a permit which is fifty (50) United States Dollars or its equivalent in Liberian Dollars and must pay another Fifty (50) United States Dollars for license. The reason for this amount according to the Chairman is to discourage illicit proliferation of guns in the country. If there are more guns in the country, there is a likelihood of a potential gun violence, the Chairman Said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Small Arms Boss informed the audience that the police will provide training for hunters who have gotten both their permit and license. The training according to the Chairman is to provide additional skills to hunters on safety and maintenance of how to possess their guns.

The Chairman message was received by standing ovation of the audience, particularly hunters attending the occasion.