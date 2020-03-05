Liberia: Fishermen Given a Month Grace Period to Attain License

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has mandated the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) to give a one-month grace period to all fishermen fishing in the territorial waters of Liberia, beginning Wednesday, March 4, 2020, to enable them raise money to pay their license fees.

The issuance of this mandate now means the enforcement of fishing license payment will begin on the 4th of April, 2020.

On the 21st of February, 2020, a group of concerned fishermen communicated to the office of President Weah, seeking intervention in addressing the increment in the Fisheries License Fees announced by the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The same group had earlier petitioned members of the Legislature to intervene.

"The President, being very cognizant of the prevailing economic situation in the country, and as a leader, who shared the experiences of the fishermen, has decided to intervene in the situation", a NaFAA release says.

The president's mandate followed series of consultations with stakeholders as well as the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority and in addition to the one month grace period. NaFAA new fisheries fees adjustment are as follow:

That the 15-horse power (hp) engine will be classified with the first category of motorized boats; hence, the first category will now cover 1-15 HP. This category will pay the amount of US$250;

Motorized boats in the category of 16 to 40 horse power will pay US$475.00 for their license fees.