Nigeria: Many Killed As Nigerian Soldiers Repel Boko Haram Attack On Damboa

Dozens of lives were lost on Wednesday during an attack by Boko Haram militants in Damboa, a town 85 kilometers away from Maiduguri, Borno state capital, officials said.

Governor Babagana Zulum confirmed the attack in a statement he issued in commendation of government troop's gallantry.

According to the governor, the troops demonstrated unprecedented gallantry when they tackled the insurgents from the ground and air.

Mr Zulum said 19 gun trucks were recovered from the insurgents while an unspecified large number of them were killed.

But sources in Damboa said five civilians were also killed and 47 others sustained bullet wounds.

The sources, mostly operatives of the Civilian-JTF who would not want to be named for security reasons, said casualties from the side of the insurgents were taken away by fleeing terrorists.

In his statement, Governor Zulum applauded the Nigerian military's "ground and air components for a decisive blow against Boko Haram."

He said the insurgents attempted to overrun Damboa from different directions in the early hours of Wednesday.

"‎I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa town. At about 6 am yesterday, squads of the insurgents cleverly attacked Damboa from different directions, believing their ambush was going to succeed in overrunning the town, " he said.

"Unfortunately for the insurgents, they met a far more determined and battle-ready military. Soldiers of the army fought from the ground, the Air force quickly deployed fighter jets while volunteers in the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes complimented them.

"At the first stage, they destroyed 13 fighting vehicles after killing scores of insurgents, who drove on them.

"What I find even more impressive, was that after the insurgents retreated due to defeat, the military did not stay back, they remobilized and took the war to the fleeing insurgents and in the process, killed more insurgents and destroyed six more fighting vehicles, bringing to 19, the number of vehicles destroyed.

"The insurgents were deprived of and we know what one vehicle used for fighting means to the Boko Haram, talk more of 19.

"I salute our ground and air forces. I salute our volunteers who supported the military. I salute two volunteers, one each of the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes who paid the supreme price in trying to defend Borno and Nigeria. I commiserate with families of two women who died from stray bullets and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

"I assure the people of Borno State that so much is being put in place in the combined and very resolute effort, to bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency. By the power of God, the insurgency will eventually end and we shall regain our enduring peace and prosperity," Governor Zulum said.