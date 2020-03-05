South Africa: Bok Wing Nkosi Returns to Boost Sharks for Jaguares

5 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Sbu Nkosi is one of a handful of changes to the Sharks team that has been named for Saturday's home Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares in Durban.

Last week, head coach Sean Everitt rested flankers James Venter and Tyler Paul and both have been restored to the starting line-up, as has wing Nkosi.

Nkosi is back to full fitness while Tambwe has been shifted to the bench.

This team resembles the side that played the season-opener against the Bulls almost completely, the only change coming on the bench where Tambwe is named this week and Boeta Chamberlain was included in week one.

With the Stormers having their bye this weekend, this match takes on an interesting hue.

The outcome will have a strong bearing on how the South African Conference will look on Saturday with the Sharks gaining the opportunity to go top should they defeat the Jaguares.

Kick-off is at 15:05.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Madosh Tambwe

Jaguares

TBA

- Sharks media

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

