Ghana: ICODEHS Constructing 3-Storey Library Complex in Accra

The Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services(ICODEHS) is constructing a three-story library complex at Kotobabi, a suburb of Accra, as part of efforts at promoting education in the country.

Work on the project, which is being funded by ICODEHS' own resources, is about 30 per cent done and it is scheduled to be completed and opened to the public by the end of the year.

The Executive Chairman of ICODEH, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, and said that the organisation was committed to providing education infrastructure to complement the government's efforts.

"Our vision is to have library complexes in all the regional capitals to complement the efforts of the government," he added.

He said the library would be stocked with assorted books in all academic fields, and with a computer centre attached, for easy learning on the world wide web.

"We have procured about 30,000 books in all fields of endeavour and we are mobilising for more to stock the library," Sheikh Ibrahim said.

He said a research centre for the studies of other religions would be attached to the library to enable people to have access to other religious books, adding that the Arabic literature would be translated into other languages for easy understanding.

The executive chairman added that a centre for the memorisation of the Qur'an would be in place, adding that "once you have a grasp of the Qur'an it enables you to absorb other subjects quickly".

Sheikh Ibrahim said the organisation was in the processes of rehabilitating dilapidated 'Makaranta" (Qu'ranic schools) into modern circular educational schools.

He mentioned the Makarantas to be converted into modern circular education centres as Mallam Hamzah and Rashid Makaranta in Accra and Wataniyya and Nasiriya, both in Kumasi.

He stressed on the need for Muslims to embrace both Arabic and western education, pointing out that the first verse of the Holy Qu'ran revealed to Prophet Mohammed (peace and blessing be upon Him) from Allah through Angel Jibril, emphasises on education.

ICODEHS was founded in Accra in 1991 by Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, a Ghanaian, and operates across West, Central and East Africa, focusing on bringing relief and humanitarian services to less privileged and underserved communities.

The organisation receives supports from its partners, including Red Crescent, Dubai Charity , Muhammad Bun Rashid Al-Maktoum, both in United Arab Emirate,IHH Turkey, Qatar Charity and World Islamic League in Saudi Arabia.