Ghana: Business Incubator Initiative for Upper East Region Launched

5 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule

Bolgatanga — Northlite Solar Limited, a non-governmental organisation in the Upper East Region has launched a business incubator initiative dubbed 'Hub500' to provide favourable opportunities for entrepreneurs in the region.

Launching the initiative on Monday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Northlite Solar Limited, Mr Adabre Akasoba Frank, explained that as one of the deprived regions in the country, entrepreneurs in the area faced the challenges of getting start-up capital to establish their business.

He stated that his organisation would create favourable opportunities for entrepreneurs in the area by offering co-working space that would allow them to have physical space to work as well as help build equity assets among themselves in the region.

He stated that 'Hub500' the first of its kind in the region, had its aim in threefold which included facilitating networking opportunities, offering- working space and building equity assets among entrepreneurs.

"Our focus is going forward to see how we will use this facility to empower and to reach out to as many people as possible, especially female entrepreneurs and startups, and create the value chain so they are able to start businesses, sustain them and become independent", the CEO stressed.

The CEO of Bencyn Limited, Mr Benjamin A. Anyanah, who commended the management of Northlite Solar Limited for launching the business initiative in the region, encouraged entrepreneurs in the area to take advantage of the initiative to help promote the growth of their businesses.

The launch attracted industry players and entrepreneurs including other stakeholders.

