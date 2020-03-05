Ghana: Malta Hits of Commencing Direct Flight to Ghana

The Republic of Malta is exploring the possibility of commencing direct flight from Malta to Ghana as part of strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.

Minister for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses in Malta, Silvio Schembri noted that the move, when materialised, would advance trade opportunities between both countries as well as serve as the entry to the African market.

"The better connectivity there is, the better things can be facilitated between our countries and we are looking at the investment opportunities in the sector to achieve that goal to improve economic gains," he said.

The minister gave the hint when he, as part of a 28-member Maltese delegation, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Aviation, Mr Kofi Adda, in Accra yesterday.

The meeting, among others, considered prospects in Maintenance and Repair Organisation (MRO), capacity building, logistics management and investment in the aviation sector.

Mr Schembri who fell short of giving timelines for the start of direct flights from Malta to Ghana, hoped discussions would be finalised on the subject as soon as possible "as this will be another stepping stone into Africa and vice versa."

The minister expressed the determination of Maltese businesses to invest in other sectors of Ghana, and hoped to attract the private sector in that regard to consolidate trade opportunities for the two countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Adda, in a statement, reiterated the commitment of government to make Ghana an aviation hub in line with international best practices as it expands operations and opens its frontiers for partnerships.

He expressed admiration for measures taken by the Maltese government in building a robust aviation sector, particularly in the area of private sector involvement in the industry.

Mr Adda said his ministry was in the process of certifying some investors from Malta to service some domestic airlines as "we also look at sending a team there to understudy what they have done so far for their industry and see if it can be replicated here."

Touching on plans to have a home-based carrier, the minister, who was quite disappointed at the low level of indigenous private sector partnership in the venture, however, indicated that preparations had reached its final stages for authorisation.

He used the occasion to assure the travelling public of strengthened systems at the country's airports amidst the COVID-19 surge.