Ghana: Queens Lose 3-0 to Chile in Turkish Women's Cup

The Black Queens suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chile in their opening Group B match at the 2020 Turkish Women's Cup yesterday. After a goalless first half, the South Americans shot into the lead from the spot after goalkeeper Fafali Dumeshi went straight into the Chilean attacker.

This was in the 57th minute and two minutes later, Chile doubled their lead from close range after Dumeshi had produced a nice save to stop a goal bound header.

The Ghana defenders were caught ball watching for an opponent to turn it. According to Ghanasoccernet, Chile profited from defensive blunder to add the third in the 67th minute.

Ghana's next match will be against Northern Ireland B at the Gold City Sport Complex on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

The Queens are in Group B of the invitational tournament with Chile, Northern Ireland B and fellow Africans Kenya - who the Ghanaians play on Tuesday, March 10.