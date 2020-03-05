Ghana: Women Challenged to Play Key Role in Agric Sector

The Women in Food and Agriculture (WOFAGRIC) and Gold in the Soil Awards has been launched with a call on women to strive for leadership roles in the development of the country's agriculture sector.

The programme scheduled for May 20-21, 2020 in Kumasi is on the theme: "Transforming and sustaining women in Agriculture: The role of public, private and development partners."

An initiative of Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental organisation in the agribusiness space, the programme is meant to honour and reward women for their outstanding contributions to the development agribusiness and agriculture in Ghana.

This year's programme being sponsored by the Canadian government is being supported by Absa, Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), National Farmers' and Fishermen Award Winners Association, Ghana and Women in Agriculture Development Directorate (WIAD) under MOFA.

Former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, who made the call in her keynote address, said women dominated the agriculture industry and there was the need for them to be at the forefront of the sector.

She also explained that women needed to pick up the mantle of leadership and mentor other young people to enter the industry.

"Stakeholders and players in the agriculture sector should believe in the leadership ability of women and give them space in all the sectors," she said.

The Founder of National Democratic Party commended Agrihouse Foundation for the WOFAGRIC and the Gold in the Soil Awards to awards and project women in the agribusiness and agriculture sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Women Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The First Secretary at the Canadian High Commission, Marie-Claude Harvey said the WOFAGRIC and Gold in the Soil Award, was in line with the objectives of the Canadian government in empowering women economically.

Empowering women economically, through agriculture, was one of the best ways to promote peace, prosperity and address poverty in the world.

The Assistant Secretary of WIAD in her address, Naa Oye Sackey in her remark said women were key actors in the country's agriculture and constituted more than half of the players in the country.

She said low access to credit, lack of access to land and socio-cultural practices remained serious challenge to women in agriculture, and said "these bottlenecks should be addressed" to increase women participation in the sector.

The Head of Agribusiness Banking of Absa, William B. Nettey said his outfit was willing to support agriculture and agribusiness sectors, stressing Absa "will soon come out with a proposition for women."

He said Absa had already developed products and to support players in the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises in the agribusiness sector and mentioned one of the products Vehicle and Asset Financing.

The Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa said the programme started two years ago to thank and encourage women who have been the backbone of the country's agriculture, adding that it is also to recognise women trail blazers who were working hard to develop the agribusiness sector and feed the country.

"The event also serves as a leadership building, soft skills and competence-based training platform that recognises, encourages and empowers small holder women farmers and women agriprenuers through motivational, training and mentoring sessions," she said.