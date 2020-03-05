Ghana: GNFS to Conduct Fire Audit in SHSs

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is to conduct fire audit in senior high schools nationwide following recent fire outbreaks in six dormitories.

The exercise which is expected to start on pilot basis in the Greater Accra Region next month would be replicated in other regions.

It would include checking of the school's weather early warning detection systems such as smoke detectors, fire detectors, place of assembly, and source of water for firefighting among others.

Divisional Officer Grade Two (DOII) Ellis Okoe Robinson, the head of Public Relations at the GNFS disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

He said after the fire audit in the schools, recommendations would be given to them to ensure their facilities were protected from fire outbreaks.

DOII Robinson said the GNFS in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service would ensure the sensitisation of the students on fire issues.

He advised management of schools to ensure both staff and students adhere to basic fire safety in their schools.

"They should also employ the services of fire safety officials to ensure routine fire safety checks," he added.

The Head of PRO said the fire cases were still under investigations and urged school authorities to immediately contact the Fire Service on emergency numbers 193 and 112 during fire outbreaks.

It would be recalled that a month and half ago fire gutted some dormitories at six SHSs in the country.

The schools were Accra Academy, in the Greater Accra Region, Buipe SHS in the Northern Region, Oppong Memorial SHS in the Ashanti Region, Boa-Ampomse, Central Region, Saint Charles Minor Seminary SHS in Tamale and Islamic Girls SHS in the Upper West Region.

The fires were reported to have destroyed their personal effects running into hundreds of Ghana Cedis and displacing some students.

However no causality was recorded.