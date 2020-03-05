Ghana: Hearts, Okwahu to Renew Rivalry ... in FA Cup Round of 32

Ten-time MTN FA Cup lords Accra Hearts of Oak will face 2016 finalist Okwahu United in the Round of 32 of the on-going competition at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 25.

The fixture came to light after both sides were pitched against each other at the draw held at the M Plaza Hotel yesterday.

The draw saw the 32 teams made up of 11 Premier League clubs, 17 Division One clubs and four Division Two teams being zoned into three - with clubs from the Northern, Brong Ahafo, Upper East and Upper West regions forming zone One, while clubs in the Ashanti and Western region were grouped into Zone 2 with Zone 3 comprising of teams in the Greater Accra, Volta and the Eastern regions.

To be played between March 24 and 26 this month, the competition will see Legon Cities FC coming up against Vision FC, Likpe Heroes will take on Dreams FC, Emmanuel FC will clash with Star Madrid while Liberty Professionals square off with Accra Great Olympics with Tema Youth FC sorting thing out with WAFA to complete the zone 3 games.

Former winners Medeama SC will have a date with King Faisal, AshantiGold will come up against FC Sarmatex 1996, BYF Academy takes on Unistars Academy, Venomous Vipers will play Elmina Sharks while Nzema Kotoko face Asokwa Deportivo to complete zone 2.

Bechem United, the2016 champions, will come up against Unity FC from Zone 1, while Tamale City FC face Wamanafo Mighty Royals. Wa Suntaa will test their might against Tano Bofoakwa; Paga Crocodile Stars will meet former premier league side Real Tamale United with Young Apostles and Kenyasi New Dreams facing each other in the final fixture of the zone.

Each participating team in this round is expected to walk away with GH¢3,000 plus GH¢500 worth of MTN credit cards, fuel allowance for travelling teams and 25 per cent net gate proceeds.

Former winner of the competition with Obuasi AshantiGold, Augustine Arhinful, was outdoored as the competition's ambassador.