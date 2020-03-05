Ghana: Court Frees 20 Suspected Secessionists

5 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Twenty out of the 21 persons arrested at a military training ground in the Volta Region in connection with the secessionists group Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), were yesterday discharged by an Accra circuit court.

This was after the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsonu had told the court that the 20 persons were victims of circumstances.

The prosecutor said that investigations revealed that the 20 accused were not connected with the offence, and therefore, urged the court presided by Mrs Ellen Ofori Ayeh to discharge them.

Upon hearing this, Mrs Ayeh discharged the accused.

However, the prosecution has charged Anthony Domeku, a driver who made up the list of the 21 persons, with participating in the campaign of a prohibited organisation.

The court remanded Domeku as the police conduct investigation into his alleged participation in the campaign of Homeland Security Group.

His counsel, Mr George Asomani asked the court to admit the accused to bail, arguing that Domeku had persons of substance to stand as sureties.

Chief Inspector Apiorsonu opposed the application for bail and said that Domeku would abscond, if he was granted bail.

In refusing the application for bail, Mrs Ayeh said she had considered the totality of the evidence against the accused and she was of the view that it was premature.

The accused comprising 20 males and a female were arrested on Monday dawn by a combined team of officers of the Ghana Army, as well as police officers, in a 2 a.m dawn raid on the training ground.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.