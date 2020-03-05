Ghana: Court Frees 20 Suspected Secessionists

Twenty out of the 21 persons arrested at a military training ground in the Volta Region in connection with the secessionists group Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), were yesterday discharged by an Accra circuit court.

This was after the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsonu had told the court that the 20 persons were victims of circumstances.

The prosecutor said that investigations revealed that the 20 accused were not connected with the offence, and therefore, urged the court presided by Mrs Ellen Ofori Ayeh to discharge them.

Upon hearing this, Mrs Ayeh discharged the accused.

However, the prosecution has charged Anthony Domeku, a driver who made up the list of the 21 persons, with participating in the campaign of a prohibited organisation.

The court remanded Domeku as the police conduct investigation into his alleged participation in the campaign of Homeland Security Group.

His counsel, Mr George Asomani asked the court to admit the accused to bail, arguing that Domeku had persons of substance to stand as sureties.

Chief Inspector Apiorsonu opposed the application for bail and said that Domeku would abscond, if he was granted bail.

In refusing the application for bail, Mrs Ayeh said she had considered the totality of the evidence against the accused and she was of the view that it was premature.

The accused comprising 20 males and a female were arrested on Monday dawn by a combined team of officers of the Ghana Army, as well as police officers, in a 2 a.m dawn raid on the training ground.