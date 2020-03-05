Ghana: Suspected Serial Rapist Arrested in Sunyani

5 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah

Sunyani — Suspected serial rapist and armed robber, who has been operating in the Sunyani municipality for the past one year, has been apprehended by the police.

The suspect, Abdulai Karim alias J.J., aged 24, is alleged to have raped more than 11 women, including a nun, female staff of Newmont Gold Corp, police and immigration officers.

The suspect is also alleged to have been involved in a number of robbery cases in Sunyani and other communities.

According to the police, victims of the suspect could be more as some are hesitant to come out for fear of being stigmatised.

The Bono Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Boateng, who briefed journalists in Sunyani yesterday said, the suspect's modus operandi was to switch off the meter of his victims at their residence.

He then sneak into their rooms, whilst they come out to work on the meter and later rape and rob them at gunpoint.

DCOP Owusu Boateng said luck, however, eluded Karim last Sunday, February 23, 2020, when he was arrested at a hotel in Sunyani, after robbing some occupants at the hotel of their valuables.

The police commander said the suspect later confessed the crime of raping his victims and robbing them at gunpoint.

His accomplice, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, is assisting the police in their investigations, after which they would be put before court.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.