Ghana: Suspected Serial Rapist Arrested in Sunyani

Sunyani — Suspected serial rapist and armed robber, who has been operating in the Sunyani municipality for the past one year, has been apprehended by the police.

The suspect, Abdulai Karim alias J.J., aged 24, is alleged to have raped more than 11 women, including a nun, female staff of Newmont Gold Corp, police and immigration officers.

The suspect is also alleged to have been involved in a number of robbery cases in Sunyani and other communities.

According to the police, victims of the suspect could be more as some are hesitant to come out for fear of being stigmatised.

The Bono Regional Police Commander, DCOP Owusu Boateng, who briefed journalists in Sunyani yesterday said, the suspect's modus operandi was to switch off the meter of his victims at their residence.

He then sneak into their rooms, whilst they come out to work on the meter and later rape and rob them at gunpoint.

DCOP Owusu Boateng said luck, however, eluded Karim last Sunday, February 23, 2020, when he was arrested at a hotel in Sunyani, after robbing some occupants at the hotel of their valuables.

The police commander said the suspect later confessed the crime of raping his victims and robbing them at gunpoint.

His accomplice, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, is assisting the police in their investigations, after which they would be put before court.