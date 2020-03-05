Ghana: Naara Rural Bank Introduces New Products

Navrongo — The Naara Rural Bank under its five-year strategic plan has introduced special innovative products tailored at meeting the needs of customers in the Upper East Region.

The products include the Naara Child Education Trust Amount (NCETA), Credit with Education (CWE) and the Susu with loan packages.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Ms Tangoba Abayage, delivering the keynote address at the 29th annual general meeting of shareholders of the bank here last Saturday, lauded the bank for its numerous interventions aimed at complementing government's efforts at addressing some of the developmental challenges in the area.

"These interventions of the bank have contributed to empowering of a lot people in the region particularly parents and business people to take good of their children's' education and expand their businesses," she stressed.

He commended the bank for its expansion drive and entreated other financial institutions in the area to follow suit.

The General Manager of the bank, Mr Samuel Namoog, attributed the success chalked by his outfit to the implementation of the five-year strategic plan by management.

"This also translated into the bank exceeding the minimum threshold of the stated capital requirement of the Bank of Ghana for Rural and Community Banks of GH₵ 1,000,000 to GH₵ 2,067,736 which doubled the required shared capital," he said.