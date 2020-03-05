Ghana: Dayspring Montessori International School Visits Times

5 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

Pupils and teachers from Dayspring Montessori School yesterday paid a visit to New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of Ghanaian Times and Spectator newspapers.

Made up of 320 pupils, they visited the newsrooms, designing and printing sections to familiarise themselves with the activities of the corporation.

The Editor of the Ghanaian Times, Mr Dave Agbenu, narrated the history of the corporation to them, explaining that it was established by the first President of the country, Dr Kwame Nkrumah to help propagate his development agenda and also served as a mint where the currency of the country was printed.

Mr Agbenu said after the overthrow of Dr Nkrumah, the then government took over the corporation and it became a state owned entity with the mandate of promoting government policies and programmes.

He explained to the pupils the daily activities of the corporation saying that the Ghanaian Times was published daily except Sundays.

The editor mentioned that there were distribution networks in all the regional offices that distribute the paper nationwide to its customers.

He said journalism thrives on credibility adding that, stories were verified those and found to be newsworthy were the ones published.

"It is not everything that is published, we publish stories of national interest and we do not publish news that we defend," Mr Agbenu said.

The leader of the school, Baldwin Lamptey said, the visit had afforded them the opportunity to have more insight into journalism.

"The tour has been educative, interesting and good basis for the publication of the next edition of the Dayspring Montessori Times, he added.

Mr Lamptey was hopeful that the visit would whip up the interest of more pupils to join the editorial team of the magazine to produce quality work and also build and develop strong relationship with the corporation.

