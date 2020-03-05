Tanzania: AT Calls for Investment to Revive Athletics

ATHLETICS Tanzania (AT) has called on sports stakeholders in the country to support athletes and clubs by investing in the sport so that the country produces more world class runners.

The call came a few days after the climax of the 18th edition of Kilimanjaro Marathon that drew over 11,000 runners from 56 countries in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region for 42km Full Marathon and 21km Half Marathon races.

Kenyan runners dominated the full marathon races while the host Tanzania did well in the half marathon in both men and women's categories.

The AT Information and Communication Officer, Tullo Chambo said support of the stakeholders is urgently needed to revive the sport and the poor performance of the Tanzanians is a clear indication that the sport needs a big push to go next level.

He said Tanzania must form many athletics clubs that can effectively groom quality runners who can compete against high-class runners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, who have been doing well at the global level events. "

We have some news faces like upcoming Jackson Makombe who was among the top ten runners in the main events, but such talents need some investment to develop into a quality runner," he disclosed.

Kilimanjaro marathon's main event, the 42km full marathon was a Kenyan dominion after the country's runners won all top five positions.

Kiplagat Kiplimo won the 42km race after clocking 02 :16:56. "So we urge stakeholders and corporate firms to support athletics, clubs or individual runners to enable the country produce world class runners.

AT also commended the support of Tanzania Peoples Defence Force (TPDF), Tanzania Police Force and corporate companies which have been working hand in hand with AT in promoting and developing the sport by backing various races stage in Tanzania.

Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) who are the main sponsors of the K ilimanjaro Marathon through the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager banner has been doing a commendable job in supporting athletes with motivation of 1.5m /-bonus for those who perform well.

Angel John was only Tanzanian runner who managed to make it in the top five of in the 42 km marathon in women category after finishing 5t h position in 03:00:33 running time that made her ideal to pocket 1.5m /-bonus motivation.

Tanzanians runners excelled in the 21k m half marathon through Joseph Panga who won the men's category and Magdalena Shauri from the TPDF who won the women's discipline.

Other Tanzanians who did well in the race were Josephat Joshua who came second in the Half Marathon followed by Vincent Towett, William Kibogo from Kenya and Joshua Sulle.