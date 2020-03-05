Kenya: Wanyama's Move to Mls Shocks Tottenham Fans

Tottenham Hotspur fans have reacted with shock to the sudden departure of Kenyan captain Victor Wanyama to the US Major League side Montreal Impact.

The move announced late on Tuesday means that the Kenyan star just failed to reach 100 appearances for Spurs after signing from Southampton in 2016 for Sh1.45 billion (£11 million).

He was the mainstay of the Spurs midfield in his first season in a formidable partnership with Belgian midfielder Moussa Dembele, but fell out of favour at the North London side after a series of injuries affected his performance.

Highlights of his stay at last seasons Champions League finalists included appearances in the extraordinary 3-2 win away at Ajax in the semi final in 2019 and a long-range blockbuster of a shot away at Liverpool.

But with Wanyama falling down the pecking order at Spurs it had been common knowledge for some time that the English Premier League side was trying to get Wanyama, who earns Sh8.57 million (£65,000) a week - off its wage bill.

He nearly completed a £10 million move to Club Brugge last year but the deal fell through at the last minute over family and financial reasons and there were also rumours he would be sold to his former club - Scottish champions Celtic - in the last transfer window. But his wage demands were said to have deterred several suitors.

Tottenham's statement released on Tuesday night said: "We have reached agreement with Major League Soccer side Montreal Impact for the transfer of Victor Wanyama. The midfielder made 97 appearances for us in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June, 2016, and scored seven times, including the opening goal in our final game at White Hart Lane. We wish Victor well for the future."

Wanyama had made just four appearances for Spurs this season, with his only appearance since Jose Mourinho took over coming in a Champions League dead rubber against Bayern Munich.

Tottenham fans reacted with shock on social media on Wednesday and thanked the player for his contribution over the past four seasons.

The MLS is a definite step down from the EPL but it should at least enable Wanyama to get some regular football again.

Wanyama had thanked the Spurs fans on twitter after confirming his departure. "I want to thank @SpursOfficial

fans for all the support over these past years, we have shared great times together from finishing 2nd in EPL to reaching the champions league finals, I will always be grateful for having be able to play for @SpursOfficial #COYS."