Kenya Airways Lifts Suspension of Whistle Blower Gire Ali

5 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti and Ibrahim Oruko

Suspended Kenya Airways (KQ) employee Gire Ali is set to resume duty today after the national carrier cancelled his suspension.

This was revealed in court on Thursday as the Police also confirmed to Justice Weldon Korir that he will not be prosecuted.

He had been suspended for filming a China Southern Airlines plane with 239 passengers that had landed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday last week amid a coronavirus epidemic in the Asian country.

The High Court had stopped security authorities from arresting or prosecuting the JKIA security officer.

This comes a day after Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia told Members of Parliament that Mr Ali is a criminal who should be locked up for breach of security at the airport.

"He was not a whistle blower but a person who breached national security...JKIA is a security installation and no one is allowed to film it secretly," he told legislators.

His response infuriated MPs who accused the CS of double standards and pleaded with him to implore the national airline to have mercy on Mr Ali, who they insisted is a national hero for exposing the arrival of the flight.

The CS refused to delve into the circumstances under which the plane was allowed to land in Kenya, instead telling the committee that focus should be on enhancing measures towards ensuring proper controls and surveillance of the novel coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.