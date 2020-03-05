Nigeria: Umahi Orders Striking Lecturers Back to Classes

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ebonyi State University chapter, to call off its warning strike and return to their classrooms.

The governor warned further that failure to do so would lead to the withholding of their salaries and other entitlements.

Mr Umahi spoke in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugballa, on Thursday.

The lecturers had last week embarked on a strike which they tagged 'active non-compliance strike action'.

The ASSU- EBSU Chapter Chairman, Ikechukwu Igwenyi, had said the union decided to embark on the strike because all efforts to make the school management listen to its demands have been unsuccessful.

"All the efforts we have been making to ensure that there is effective communication between ASUU and the management has not yielded fruit and so we decided to embark on what we call active non-compliance strike."

"Our work has so many facets. We render community services; we do research as well as teaching. So, we downed tools on teaching while we carry out our duties in the areas of research and community services, that is what we mean by active noncompliance," he explained.

But Mr Umahi, in the statement, disagreed with ASUU and urged them to call off the strike for the sake of the state.

"The Governor of Ebonyi State has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of the University, Ebonyi State Chapter, to please, call off the strike and go back to work for the interest of the State".

"The Governor noted that he has personally intervened on the affairs and welfare of ASUU workers in the State and only last year, a total of 1.5 Billion naira has been paid to ASUU by Ebonyi State Government for the accumulative demand of ASUU from the past administration," the statement said.

Mr Umahi said the demands by the lecturers are not enough reasons to embark on the strike action.

The statement highlighted that the government has gone through the issues between ASUU and Management and discovered that most of their demands are more political than genuine, hence, it does not see these demands as not enough reasons to make ASUU embark on any strike action.

The statement highlighted that as from Monday, March 9, anybody who has not done his or her BVN registration with their banks and is also not going to work, will not receive a salary.

"Government, therefore, directs that such worker must leave the University and perhaps continue his or her strike action at home".

"However, the government wishes to assure full protection of all academic workers of the University who wants to work, as Government will invoke every section of the law to protect such workers."

The statement said the governor has offered to mediate between ASUU and the Management of the school over the current misunderstanding and proffer a lasting solution.

The governor, however, warned that it would hold Mr Igwenyi responsible if there is break down of law and order in the institution.

"Consequently Government will personally hold ASUU Chairman responsible for any form of public disorder or break down of law at the University as Ebonyi," the statement highlighted.

The statement reiterated the state government's commitment towards providing affordable and quality education in all tertiary institutions in the state and appealed to ASUU, EBSU Chapter to lend their support.

Mr Igwenyi told this reporter that he would issue an official reaction on the matter later, after discussing with his colleagues.