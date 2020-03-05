Nigeria: Disagreement in Senate Over Buhari's Foreign Loan Request

5 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The Senate has commenced deliberations on the $22 billion external borrowing request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

Chairman of the committee, Clifford Ordia (PDP, Edo), read out the report and recommended that the Senate approve the request.

The decision to discuss behind closed doors was, however, preceded by back and forth arguments between lawmakers and the Senate President which lasted for over half an hour.

Both the Majority and Minority leaders, Abdulahi Yahaya and Enyinnaya Abaribe, suggested that the report be considered part by part to avail the senators the full knowledge of every line item and details of the bill.

But Mr Lawan insisted that the consideration will be done as a whole and a voice vote will be put for senators to vote.

The argument continued for a while with Mr Lawan insisting it will be done as he said.

After minutes of silence and consultations, Mr Yahaya moved that the Senate goes into a closed-door session for further deliberations - which was adopted.

The lawmakers are expected to resume soon and consider and approve the request.

Mr Buhari had, on November 28, forwarded the request to the Senate to reconsider and approve the federal government's 2016 to 2018 external borrowing plan.

The loan, he said, was to execute key infrastructural projects across the country between 2016 and 2018.

The president had sent the same request to the eight Senate under Bukola Saraki in 2016. He had requested for about $30 billion.

The then lawmakers, however, rejected the request as majority voted against it when it was brought for consideration.

In his recent letter, Mr Buhari explained that the external borrowing plan targets projects that cut across all sectors with special emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, water supply, growth and employment generation.

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, had explained that the eight Senate rejected the president's loan request to save Nigeria from sinking into a debt trap.

More details soon... .

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.