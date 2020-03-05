South Africa: Palesa Madiba's Alleged Killer to Go On Trial in April

5 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The trial of the man believed to be behind the murder of University of Johannesburg (UJ) student, Palesa Madiba, will commence in April, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Thursday.

"The murder trial of Palesa Madiba has been set down for hearing on 15 April 2020 at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The accused, Dumisani Mkhwanazi, 36, faces two charges: murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Madiba went missing following a sleepover at her friend Tshidi Mkhwanazi's home in Phiri, Soweto, on 9 August 2013. Tshidi is the accused's niece.

When she did not return home, Tshidi was questioned by Madiba's relatives regarding her whereabouts. She said she had last seen her best friend on 12 August 2013 when she left her Phiri home that morning, according to a News24 report.

The former UJ student's body was later found on 16 December 2015 in a shallow grave behind Tshidi's home after a neighbour noticed an arm protruding from the ground.

Prior to the upcoming trial, the accused was questioned and released. He also obtained a restraining order against Madiba's relatives.

This was followed by his arrest on 29 July 2019.

