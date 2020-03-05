Namibia: Six More Students Study With Sanlam Bursaries in Relevant Fields At Local Universities

Sanlam announced last week it has awarded another six bursaries this year bringing the insurer's total number of bursary students to nine. This continues Sanlam's 18-year tradition of direct support for tertiary education.

The new bursary recipients received their bursaries at a ceremony in Windhoek last week. They are Joel Kagola (B Econ Hons NUST), Uvatera Mahua (B Econ NUST), Maria Ngolo (B Sc in Applied Mathematics & Statistics NUST), Namanda Mbeha (B Econ Hons UNAM), Magdaleena Kashuanu (B Sc Comp Hons UNAM) and Alexander Iipinge (B Acc UNAM).

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanlam Group Chief Executive Tertius Stears said that bursaries and internships are a show of Sanlam's commitment to education. "We have been a partner in education for many years and take the role we have to play as a stakeholder very seriously. We also understand that government can not do this alone and needs the support of everyone to make a success of our nation and young people."

The bursary programme has helped more than 50 students since its inception in 2002. Recipients have to be academically sound but preference is given to students from previously disadvantaged households. Sanlam typically awards its bursaries to students in Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Business Administration, Law, and Actuarial Science.

At the same event Sanlam introduced the nine interns it has recruited for this year. The formal internship programme was created in 2019 to assist students to acquire work experience to supplement their theoretical knowledge.

The interns are Liina Angula, Merrinah Siboli, Erastus Zeepi, Mbekaapi Njembo, Cara Allen, Germary Dunn, Foibe Emvula, Johannes Shikudule and Hilya Alugongo. They will rotate through various departments to get exposure to the workings of a financial services company.