Somalia: UAE Halts Plans to Construct Military Base in Somaliland

5 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The United Arab Emirates has halted plans government construct construche military base in Berbera, Somaliland.

Media reports in UAE said the government willnot go a head of the project as planned.

On September 14, 2019, The Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi announced the cancellation of the agreement in Berbera airport in a televised speech on Saturday, saying"Berbera's most controversial airport that UAE Build a Military base today's become a civilian airport".

"This week the construction of the airport will begin and will be one of the biggest airports in the world. People will come from the air and from the sea and will be one of most strategic airports", he added.

On Feb. 12, 2017, Somaliland parliament had overwhelmingly approved the deal to allow the United Arab Emirates to establish an air and naval base in the port town of Berbera.

After parliament vote, The UAE had begun the construction of the base on a site at the airport of port city Berbera, and as the agreement allows the deal, the UAE will be allowed to maintain its presence for 30 years.

Berbera is less than 300 km (190 miles) south of war-torn Yemen, where UAE troops are fighting rebels as part of a Saudi-backed coalition.

