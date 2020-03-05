Somalia: Farmajo Holds Phone Call With Uhuru Over Border Security

Photo: Manase Otsialo/Daily Nation
Neighbouring Bula Hawa town of Somalia (file photo).
5 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia and Kenya will cooperate on border security and regional stability following phone talks between the two leaders.

In a statement by Villa Somalia, Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has phoned his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta barely a day after Kenyan called on Somalia to stop provocation.

The leaders discussed wide range issues including cooperation on enhancing security border.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and President Uhuru Kenyatta (of Kenya) have held talks over the phone to discuss the importance of border security as well as regional stability," the statement by Villa Somalia reads in part.

The leaders have stressed that the security of both countries is paramount and that countries should refrain from anything which could misunderstanding.

According to the statement, both presidents agreed to establish a joint committee to work on means to strengthen the diplomatic relation of the countries.

The talks come less than a day after Kenya accused Somalia of an "unwarranted attack" on the frontier town of Mandera during heavy fighting between government and regional forces.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Uhuru Kenyatta issued a stern warning to Somalia against what he termed as "violations of Kenya's territorial integrity"

Uhuru said that the Somali National Army had violated the country's sovereignty by launching a heavy attack on Mandera town on Kenya's border with Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

More on This
Tensions High As Standoff Between Somalia and Jubbaland Continues
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.