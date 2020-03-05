Kenya: Somalia, Kenya Agree to Form Team to Ease Tensions

Photo: Manase Otsialo/Daily Nation
Neighbouring Bula Hawa town of Somalia (file photo).
5 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya and Somalia have agreed to resolve tensions between the two countries by appointing respective teams to solve the issues.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo agreed in a phone conversation to appoint committees to look into several matters including border security.

Tensions between Nairobi and Mogadishu simmered Monday after heavy fighting broke out between Somalia's forces and militia allied to a fugitive regional security minister near the Mandera border.

On Wednesday, President Kenyatta accused Somalia of "flagrant breach" of Kenya's territorial integrity.

In the latest step in their strained relations, the President, who chaired a National Security Council meeting, said he had noted Somalia's National Army soldiers had fought on Kenyan land, causing tension and harassing residents of Mandera.

The President's spokesperson, Kanze Dena-Moraro, stopped short of saying Kenya had been invaded by foreign soldiers but accused Somalia of breaching international law on military battles.

Somalia's Ambassador to the UN Abukar Dahir Osman accused Kenya of violating Somali territory. Mr. Osman was not specific but referred to Kenyan authorities aiding Janaan, and supporting Jubbaland troops.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tensions High As Standoff Between Somalia and Jubbaland Continues
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

