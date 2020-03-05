South Africa: World Schools Festival Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Photo: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
(File photo).
5 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The 2020 World Schools Festival has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The festival, involving top South African and overseas rugby schools, had been scheduled to take place at Affies in Pretoria from 24-28 March.

"As everyone is aware the ongoing and developing global situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus is causing major concerns for everyone, and affecting day to day activities across the world," organisers Carinat Marketing said via a press statement.

The statement continued: "The World Schools Festival organisers have been closely monitoring this situation, particularly over the past week, and increase of spread across countries represented at the 2020 event. We have sought to look at all information available to ensure we can fully understand the potential impacts and consequences on anyone and everyone involved in the event, wherever across the world.

"Unfortunately, and with sadness due to these extraordinary circumstances, we have no option but to announce that with several of the overseas teams having to withdraw, and no alternative date options to move the 2020 World Schools Festival, we are unable to continue with the 2020 event later this month."

Organisers were hopeful that the event would continue in 2021.

