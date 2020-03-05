South Africa: Taung Principal Arrested for Fraud

5 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)
By Onalenna Mhlongo

The fight to end fraud and corruption continues with the arrest of a 38-year-old school principal from Taung in the North West province.

The Hawks' Serious Corruption investigation team arrested the principal on Wednesday on charges of fraud.

The suspect allegedly submitted fraudulent travel claims exceeding R17 500.

The investigations revealed that the principal allegedly used a state vehicle in October 2017 and fraudulently claimed official kilometres as though she used her private vehicle while executing work related duties.

The principal is expected to appear at Taung Magistrates court on Thursday facing a charge of fraud.

